Ariana Grande claps back at criticism over her voice change

Ariana Grande claps back at the criticism over her voice change

Ariana Grande defends the wild fluctuations in her vocal pitch that she displayed last month while recording a podcast.

The Grammy award winner even admitted that she doesn’t think it’s a big deal that she can switch between two different accents.

According to MailOnline, while approaching a viral video of her changing voice, Grande stated that the shift is “a normal thing that people do, especially if you have a large range.”

It is pertinent to mention that Ariana said on the July 9 episode of Shut Up Evan podcast, “I did just spend a long time playing a character every single day,” while referring to her role as Glinda in the upcoming "Wicked" movie musical.

The singer also pointed out how there seems to be a double standard when male actors unintentionally stay in character after filming.

Moreover, Ariana Grande also reacted to the bombshell allegations surrounding abuse and a toxic environment at Nickelodeon following the explosive “Quiet On Set” documentary.

In regards to that, she added, "Sure, people make jokes here and there as well, but it’s always after the fact, Oh wow, how dedicated to his craft! What an amazing transformation! He’s a brilliant performer! But then it’s like, god forbid I sneeze like Glinda."

It is important to mention that this isn’t the first time Grande defended her ever-changing voice.

According to NBC New York, last month, when a critic called he out, she clapped back by saying that the varying inflections are for her “vocal health.”

She began at length by admitting, "I intentionally change my vocal placement (high / low) often depending on how much singing I’m doing. I've always done this BYE."

Furthermore, Grande is ready to say ‘thank you, next!’ to all the buzz on the internet as she told Evan Ross Katz, “I’ve sent you so many drafts of things that I’ve been like, I want to say this so badly, And I always come back around to protecting and not taking that bait.”

Grande continued by saying, “Protecting that peace and privacy is actually far more important than the understanding and approval of letting people in in that way."