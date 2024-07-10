Prince William imposes strict ‘ban’ on Kate Middleton

Prince William has the final say on whether or not Kate, the Princess of Wales, would make an appearance at Wimbledon 2024 to present trophies.



According to a royal insider, the Prince of Wales has imposed a ban on his wife in order to protect her as she cannot step out without his permission.

Speaking with Closer Magazine, the former royal butler Paul Burrell revealed that the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis “knows the world will want to see her.”

However, he claimed that “fiercely protective” Prince William “will decide” whether Kate Middleton is “fit enough” to attend Wimbledon.

Burrell, who worked for Princess Diana for almost 10 years, went on to say that it is “highly likely” that Kate will attend Wimbledon as she is a “huge tennis fan.”

But, “William controls this household and William will decide whether she’s well enough to do this because he’s the one that protects the family – fiercely,” he noted.

“There’s no way he’s going to subject Kate to intrusion that she can’t handle,” Burrell said. “He’s so fiercely protective.”

Before concluding, Burrell said that the Prince is skeptical of Kate’s appearance as he fears losing her just like he lost his mother Princess Diana’s death at age of 15.