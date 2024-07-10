 
Geo News

Kate Middleton at Prince William's mercy for next public appearance

Kate Middleton expected to make an appearance at Wimbledon 2024 amid cancer

By
Web Desk

July 10, 2024

Kate Middleton at Prince William’s mercy for next public appearance
Kate Middleton at Prince William’s mercy for next public appearance 

Kate Middleton is at the mercy of her husband Prince William, who is reportedly not allowing her to step out amid cancer battle.

According to latest report by Closer Magazine, the Prince of Wales will go to lengths to keep Kate from making an appearance at the Wimbledon 2024.

The claim was made by Paul Burrell while speaking with the publication amid speculations about the Princess of Wales’ next public outing.

Sharing Kate’s reaction on William’s alleged ban, the former Royal butler said that the mother-of-three feels safe as long with her husband is taking her decisions.

He said, “With William by her side, Kate’s safe because he will take care of her and would never let anyone harm her.”

“I think she trusts William implicitly and he has the final say,” Burrell added.

Kate was last seen in public at Trooping the Colour when she stepped out to support her father-in-law, King Charles, as he celebrated his birth. 

Prince Harry loses friends as he hates to revisit ‘pre-Meghan Markle' world
Prince Harry loses friends as he hates to revisit ‘pre-Meghan Markle' world
Savannah Chrisley weighs in on why Father's Day 'gets harder' for her
Savannah Chrisley weighs in on why Father's Day 'gets harder' for her
Prince William imposes strict ‘ban' on Kate Middleton
Prince William imposes strict ‘ban' on Kate Middleton
Ariana Grande claps back at criticism over her voice change
Ariana Grande claps back at criticism over her voice change
Prince Harry issues first emotional statement amid Pat Tillman award backlash
Prince Harry issues first emotional statement amid Pat Tillman award backlash
Taylor Swift friend complains about fans asking for 'Eras Tour' tickets
Taylor Swift friend complains about fans asking for 'Eras Tour' tickets
Cardi B enjoys fancy family trip to Disneyland Paris
Cardi B enjoys fancy family trip to Disneyland Paris
Rachel Leviss names all cast members of ‘Vanderpump Rules' she misses
Rachel Leviss names all cast members of ‘Vanderpump Rules' she misses