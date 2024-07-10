Kate Middleton at Prince William’s mercy for next public appearance

Kate Middleton is at the mercy of her husband Prince William, who is reportedly not allowing her to step out amid cancer battle.



According to latest report by Closer Magazine, the Prince of Wales will go to lengths to keep Kate from making an appearance at the Wimbledon 2024.

The claim was made by Paul Burrell while speaking with the publication amid speculations about the Princess of Wales’ next public outing.

Sharing Kate’s reaction on William’s alleged ban, the former Royal butler said that the mother-of-three feels safe as long with her husband is taking her decisions.

He said, “With William by her side, Kate’s safe because he will take care of her and would never let anyone harm her.”

“I think she trusts William implicitly and he has the final say,” Burrell added.

Kate was last seen in public at Trooping the Colour when she stepped out to support her father-in-law, King Charles, as he celebrated his birth.