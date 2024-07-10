Inside ‘opposite attract type' couple Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton marriage

Gwen Stefani and husband Blake Shelton faced divorce rumors earlier this year

Gwen Stefani and husband Blake Shelton are going strong and happy in their marriage, despite suffering divorce rumors earlier this year.

On Blake’s 48th Birthday on June 18, the couple took a vacation to Italy with Stefani’s three sons. Sources say the family had a memorable experience and the God’s Country singer had a birthday to remember.

“They did a lot of shopping and dined at the finest restaurants, but they also relaxed and ordered room service and watched TV,” a tipster told Us Weekly. “They all had a blast.”

The couple also marked their third anniversary on July 3.

“Gwen and Blake are doing amazing,” a second source said. “They’re more in love than ever

The duo found each other after their respective divorces from Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert. Their divorces became the bonding subject for them.

“It was really just two broken people that started leaning on each other,” Stefani said in an interview in February.

“It feels surreal because the time has flown by,” the second source added.

A third source said: “They are the quintessential opposites-attract type of couple,” noting that they “complement each other in the best ways. People around them didn’t understand the pairing at first. But now they see how strong the love is [between them].”

“Gwen and Blake both went through dark divorces,” added the mole. “It was a hard time for them. Their connection was the light at the end of the tunnel.”