Meagan Good explains keeping Jonathan Majors romance initially secret

Meagan Good says she felt the spark for the very first time she met Jonathan Majors but the duo kept their relationship under wraps at the start.



During an interview with People, the 42-year-old said, “We met at an event and it was just instant chemistry,” adding, "I wasn't really in that mind frame," she pointed to the phase of after separating with pastor DeVon Franklin.

"Then we re-met again about four months later, and I was like, 'Oh ----, this is going to happen.' And it did."

The Harlem star however shared the pair did not plan to share about their romance with the public at the time the Marvel star was facing domestic assault charges against his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

"Someone saw us somewhere going to a movie and then kind of reported it, and it was like, 'Should we shut it down or not?' And I was like, 'No, because people have a perception of you that's not true," she said.

"A perception of who you date that's not true,'" noting, "'So if this is what it is then at some point they're going to find out.'"