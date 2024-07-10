 
Meghan Markle wants to be close to THIS celebrity ‘in any way possible'

Meghan Markle wants to grow hers and Prince Harry's Hollywood circle

Meghan Markle is reportedly worried that her Hollywood circle is growing smaller, and she’s specifically concerned about being close to one music icon.

Meghan was thought to be on friendship terms with Beyoncé, and is keen to maintain a lose relationship with the Run The World singer.

A source told Heat Magazine: "With practically every other famous friend distancing themselves from her and Harry, Meghan is understandably worried that their Hollywood network is falling apart, and Bey is the most well-known of the few stars who will still associate with her. She feels she needs her support to save the Sussex brand."

This comes after the Sussexes drove away two high-profile friends in Victoria and David Beckham after they reportedly accused them of leaking news about them to the media.

The tipster noted that Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex is "really going for it" when it comes to getting close to the Grammy winner. The Suits star is even getting friendly with Beyoncé’s younger sister Solange.

"In Meghan's eyes, they need to ingratiate themselves with Bey and Jay in any way possible,” the source added.

"And she'll do whatever it takes to ensure she stays friends with one of the world's most influential power couples," they claimed. 

