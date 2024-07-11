Emma Roberts shares a heart touching moment of son on set

 
Emma Roberts candidly discussed an emotional moment when her costars picked up her 3-year-old son Rhodes.

The 33-year-old American Horror Story star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday, July 9, and talked about her son, interacting with celebrities on set.

Robert said to the guest host Kathryn Hahn, “He definitely didn’t understand [my job] when he came to [the] set [of Maybe I Do] and Diane Keaton picked him up, and I was like, ‘Oh my God. I have tears in my eyes more than the day you were born’.”

The host asked her if she had captured the special moment, but Roberts said that at the time she “was trying to enjoy the moment.”

“Big mistake. Huge,” Roberts said as the audience laughed. “Whenever I’m like, ‘I’m being present.’ I’m like, ‘I should’ve taken a picture.’ Why was I being present? Take a photo.”

For those unversed, Roberts welcomed her son Rhodes on December 27, 2020, with her ex Garrett Hedlund.

