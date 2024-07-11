Maika Monroe opens up about tough times in Hollywood

Maika Monroe candidly talked about her acting career and the tough time that she felt the urge to quit.



The 31-year-old actress in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter revealed that she almost quit acting because of a few bad experiences.

She told the outlet that she was ‘overworking’ in her early acting days.

"I was in this phase of wanting to take every job, and I felt like that’s what I had to do,” the Longlegs star said adding, “I did about seven films back to back, and they weren’t all great experiences. Some good, some bad."

She went on to say, "It’s a very weird job and it’s a very weird industry, and there can be a darkness around it. So I was just in a mental state where I was like, 'This isn’t feeling good to me anymore.' And so I just needed to disconnect for a second.”

In 2018’s comedy-horror Villains which was co-directed and co-written by Dan Berk and Robert Olsen, Monroe found her passion for acting again.

And in 2022 the actress again collaborated with Berk and Olsen in the movie Significant Other.

While revealing the secret key of the industry she said, "This industry and this job can be really hard on you, mentally, and I just needed to take a step back and then enter in again. I’m now having such incredible experiences on movies that people are connecting with, so taking my time, being patient, not needing to do everything and being picky has been key."