John Legend admits to stealing Chrissy Teigen's skincare products

The singer discussed his favorite products from his skincare line, Loved01

July 11, 2024

John Legend revealed that he sometimes stole his wife Chrissy Teigen’s skincare products.

In May the 45-year-old singer announced that he is taking a break from coaching in the next season of The Voice but it seems he has no plans to slow down.

The EGOT winner is busy with his An Evening with John Legend tour and he is also working on his upcoming album as well as penning down the music for novel Imitation of Life’s Broadway adaptation.

While sharing his busy schedule he told People magazine, "There's always something going on.”

Moreover, his unisex skincare line is collaborating with IPSY on their Icon Box along with his wife.

He shared that he uses his skincare line products including moisturizer, face and body wash.

Talking about Teigen’s favorite products which are exfoliating cleansers and the shave cream Legend said that he uses his wife's products as well.

"We always use each other's products, and I feel like she was always a little bit ahead of me when it came to knowing the cool products to get and what to use to take care of your skin and your body in the right way," Legend said.

"So I've always been watching her, sometimes stealing her products. I feel like all that learning has gone into us forming Loved01 too,” he added.

For those unversed, the couple also shares four children together including two sons and two daughters.

