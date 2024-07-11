Blake Shelton pens heartbreaking tribute over Joe Bonsall's death

Blake Shelton is grieving the passing of Joe Bonsall.



The 48-year-old singer took to his official X account (previously known as Twitter) and penned down a heartfelt tribute to the late member of Oak Ridge Boys.

It is pertinent to mention that, the tragic news of Bonsall’s death came on Tuesday, July 9.

Shelton began with, "I'm heartbroken to hear of my friend Joe Bonsall's passing. I've NEVER seen Joe when he wasn't smiling and completely full of life.”

He also posted a photo of him performing with Bonsall and his on stage

The Saringa singer went on to say, "He absolutely loved singing like no one I ever met. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his @theoakridgeboys brothers. We all lost a special person today."

Additionally, Shelton collaborated with the Southern gospel group on his song Doing It to Country Songs in 2016.

For those unversed, as per a press release shared with People magazine Bonsall passed away due to the complication of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).