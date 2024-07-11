 
Geo News

Molly Ringwald marks twins Roman, Adele's special day

The actress and author is a mother of a daughter and a pair of twins

By
Web Desk

July 11, 2024

Molly Ringwald marks twins Roman, Adeles special day
Molly Ringwald marks twins Roman, Adele's special day

Molly Ringwald wished her twins on their birthday with a cute throwback picture.

The 56-year-old actress took to her official Instagram account on Wednesday, July 10 to mark her Twin sons, Adele and Roman's 15th birthday.

In the celebratory post, the Sixteen Candles star shared a throwback picture of twins, who can be seen playing on a swing and beaming adorable smiles at the camera.

Molly Ringwald marks twins Roman, Adeles special day

The proud mother of three captioned her post, "Happy birthday Roman & Adele!”

For those unversed, including Adele and Roman Ringwald also shares a 20-year-old daughter Mathilda with her husband Panio Gianopoulos.

In a previous interview with The Times, The Breakfast Club star candidly talked about her motherhood journey.

While pointing at the Mathilda she said, "I believe that Mathilda was conceived in the dressing room at Studio 54 right at the end of my run playing Sally Bowles in Cabaret in 2003.”

"I always knew I wanted to have children but it took me a while — I was 36 when she was born. At that age, the biological clock is a real thing and it had kind of become deafening," she added.

Billie Eilish, Finneas open up about the biggest arguments they had
Billie Eilish, Finneas open up about the biggest arguments they had
John Legend admits to stealing Chrissy Teigen's skincare products
John Legend admits to stealing Chrissy Teigen's skincare products
Drake refuses to date Jennifer Lopez amid Ben Affleck marriage: Report
Drake refuses to date Jennifer Lopez amid Ben Affleck marriage: Report
Maika Monroe opens up about tough times in Hollywood
Maika Monroe opens up about tough times in Hollywood
Taylor Swift will do anything to supersede Billie Eilish: Mark Bego
Taylor Swift will do anything to supersede Billie Eilish: Mark Bego
Emma Roberts shares a heart touching moment of son on set
Emma Roberts shares a heart touching moment of son on set
Kim, Khloe Kardashian say no to Kris Jenner's publicity scheming: Source
Kim, Khloe Kardashian say no to Kris Jenner's publicity scheming: Source
Internet slams' Gladiator II' for using Kanye West song
Internet slams' Gladiator II' for using Kanye West song