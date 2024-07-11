Molly Ringwald marks twins Roman, Adele's special day

Molly Ringwald wished her twins on their birthday with a cute throwback picture.



The 56-year-old actress took to her official Instagram account on Wednesday, July 10 to mark her Twin sons, Adele and Roman's 15th birthday.

In the celebratory post, the Sixteen Candles star shared a throwback picture of twins, who can be seen playing on a swing and beaming adorable smiles at the camera.

The proud mother of three captioned her post, "Happy birthday Roman & Adele!”

For those unversed, including Adele and Roman Ringwald also shares a 20-year-old daughter Mathilda with her husband Panio Gianopoulos.

In a previous interview with The Times, The Breakfast Club star candidly talked about her motherhood journey.

While pointing at the Mathilda she said, "I believe that Mathilda was conceived in the dressing room at Studio 54 right at the end of my run playing Sally Bowles in Cabaret in 2003.”

"I always knew I wanted to have children but it took me a while — I was 36 when she was born. At that age, the biological clock is a real thing and it had kind of become deafening," she added.