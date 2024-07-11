 
Mathew McConaughey shares shocking swollen eye picture

The actor appeared in full spirits in his picture despite the injury

Mathew McConaughey shared a shocking picture of his swollen right eye.

The 54-year-old actor took to his official Instagram account on July 10 and posted a close-up shot of his face showing his swollen right eye.

McConaughey did not explain what actually happened, he wrote “Bee swell” in the caption.

Even after his worst eye condition, the actor posed with a smile in front of the camera.

His post came a few days after he wished his son, Levi on his 16th birthday.

McConaughey shared a montage of photos of his son with a voiceover of him giving his valuable advice.

The Interstellar star said, "Alright Levi, coming on that age, buddy, about to be out on your own. Me and your mom hope we've done as good of a job as we can. You're not gonna really have us as a safety net out there in the wonderful, wild world forever."

For those unversed, Mathew and his wife Camila are also parents of two younger kids including 14-year-old daughter Vida and 11-year-old son Livingston.

