Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez kids beg them to stay together amid divorce

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s blended brood have stepped up to help their parents in dealing with their ongoing issues so that they do not part ways.



According to a latest report, the kids – Violet, Fin, Samuel, Max, and Emme - are desperate to see their parents back together, especially before J.Lo's 55th birthday on July 24.

The blended brood have been separated since Affleck and JLo fell apart, however, they still share a close bond and are urging their parents to work through their issues.

Speaking on the matter, a source told Daily Mail, “The kids think Jennifer and Ben are really, deeply in love, like soul mates and they don’t want them to divorce.”

“They want them to work it out for better or for worse, like their vows said,” the insider added. “And they do feel that the two should continue counseling and talking it out, even if it is painful.”

“The kids get along great, especially Emme and Fin, they are best friends and talk every day. They tell Ben and Jenny, hey don’t give up, don’t lose this,” they added.

“They feel like if they do and say the right things that there could be more peace.”

The source then noted that the kids want the lovers to reconcile before Lopez’s 55th birthday so they can enjoy the day together under the same roof.

However, the kids know Affleck is the “prickly one” as he can be “grumpy” even though he is “very intelligent and funny” but he still is not “a happy go lucky kind of dude.”

“The kids are trying to get him to lighten up and let stuff go,” they said.

As for the Atlas star, “She needs to work less and relax more. The twins’ dad Marc Anthony has always said that: Jenny needs to relax and enjoy her life more, he told her for years and years to do this. Now Max and Emme are doing the same.”