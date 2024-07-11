Olivia Munn, John Mulaney officially married in secret ceremony

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are making headlines again with the news of their secret wedding.



The recent confirmation came from Page Six and People, claiming that the couple exchanged vows over the weekend at a friend’s home in New York state.

Munn, 44, and Mulaney, 41, who has been romantically involved since 2021, only had their two-year-old son, Malcolm, and a witness in attendance.

The stand-up comedian previously sparked wedding rumours in June whern he posted a photo of himself wearing a silver band on his ring finger that month, but immediately deleted the picture.

Last week, Munn celebrated her birthday via an Instagram post which she captioned, “What a year ????????????”

Even then, the X Men: Apocalypse actress did not reveal any details about her forthcoming nuptials at the time.

It is pertinent to mention, their relationship had a controversial beginning as the former Saturday Night Live writer was in the middle of a divorce from his then-wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendler.

Mulaney revealed that he moved out of the home he shared with Tendler, 39, in October 2020, and by early 2021, he had 'met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia.'

Mulaney waited three years on officially debuting his romance with Munn at a red carpet at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 14th Governors Awards.