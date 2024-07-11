Alexandra Daddario expecting rainbow baby after previous loss

Alexandra Daddario expecting first child again

Alexandra Daddario is going to become a mother after major loss.



Daddario, who married Andrew Form in 2022, disclosed the happy news to Page Six while debuting her baby bump on Wednesday.

“I’m pregnant and it’s all successful and everything’s healthy,” the San Andreas star told the outlet, confessing that she didn’t feel like she had a right to 'complain' about her symptoms.

Daddario, 38, recalled her previous loss as she explained her second attempt with pregnancy.

“I had been pregnant,” she explained. “Then I had a loss. It’s long and complicated, so I don’t want to be too specific. Those kinds of losses and trauma are very hard to explain unless you’ve been through them."

“I really relate to all the women who have been through those kinds of things in a way that I didn’t understand fully before,” the Baywatch star continued. “It’s very, very painful.”

“It was actually quite hard to process,” she added.

The Mayfair Witches actor also spoke of her castmates' reaction to her pregnancy, which she initially tried to hide before throwing up before them.

She joked that “everyone was very understanding about making out with a nauseous, vomiting girl.”

Daddario is already stepmom to Form’s two sons, Rowan and Julian, with his ex-wife, Jordana Brewster.