Jason Statham lands major project opposite David Harbour

Jason Statham has been booked for another action film.

In the upcoming film titled Levon’s Trade, Statham will be playing Levon Cade, a former Special Forces operative drawn back into a world of violence.



Based on Chuck Dixon’s 2014 novel, the film’s screenplay has been penned by action icon Sylvester Stallone and features a star-studded cast including David Harbour, Jason Flemyng, and Michael Peña.

The plot revolves around Cade, who has left his violent past behind to raise his daughter and work in construction.

When his boss’s daughter goes missing, Cade is pulled into a dangerous rescue mission that threatens to disrupt the quiet life he’s built and forces him to confront his lethal skills once again.

Statham’s upcoming action thriller is set for release on January 17, 2025.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in The Beekeeper, which grossed $152 million worldwide against a $40 million budget. The film has become Statham’s 13th highest-grossing film of 2024.

The film achieved Statham’s best Rotten Tomatoes score since 2015, with audiences awarding it a 91% approval rating – the highest for a Statham movie in over a decade.

