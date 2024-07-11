Larsa Pippen backs Teresa Giudice after Photoshop fail

Larsa Pippen is defending her celebrity friend Teresa Giudice after the recent Photoshop fail.



The Real Housewives of Miami star, 50, had appeared on SiriusXM’s podcast Hits 1 Miami with Mack & Jen when she shared her conversation with Giudice before the hilarious upload.

“She sent me like three photos and she’s like, ‘Should we be on a beach?’ and I was like running around and I just hearted the beach and I go, ‘We look great on that beach,'” Pippen recalled.

“[I had] no idea where we were. No idea where that beach is, but I just thought it was funny,” she continued. “I thought she was trying to be funny for my birthday.”

Previously, Giudice, 52, also cleared her stance in a recent episode of Live with Kelly and Mark where she explained her motivation behind changing the background.

“That was the only picture I came across,” she told Kelly Ripa adding that she didn’t like the background and that's where the social media manager came in.

“I called my assistant/social media person, and she’s like, ‘I’m in Mexico.’ And I’m like, ‘Perfect, take a picture of the beach! That’s perfect, we’re in bikinis! Put it like that,’” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star said.

The reality star pair was met with hilarious responses and fan-made memes, who gave the birthday edit a creative spin with the bikini-clad duo copy pasted into absurd settings, including a pile of cookies and the Eiffel tower.