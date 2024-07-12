Kim Kardashian implements stricter rules for peaceful household

Kim Kardashian has finally achieved peace at home after a long list of complains about her kids.

According to Daily Mail, the whole family got together to film a promo video for their current season on this week's episode of The Kardashians, where Kim admitted to Khloe that she finally got stricter with her kids, and it's worked.

It is pertinent to mention that post-shoot, Kim went to visit Khloe and complimented her by saying, “You look like a gorgeous mermaid.”

She began at length by admitting, “I feel like work is my escape, my happy place, so I cannot believe I have a peaceful household.” While Khloe responds with happiness for her as she feels that Kim deserves peace and no tantrums

As per the reports of Daily Mail, Kim continued the conversation by stating that she started seeing a therapist and the simplest thing she was told to do tone down screen time.

In response, Khloe says, “I am super proud of Kimberly for wanting to take a stricter approach to her kids. Sometimes it takes just a third party or a different voice for you to register something.”

In regards to motherhood, Kim confesses that she started implementing stricter scheduling and also admitted, “I know I made fun of Khloe for that and she’s still too militant.”

While Khloe responds by saying that strict does not mean that one has to be a “crazy monster.” She thinks it means that one has to implement rules and be consistent.

Conclusively, Khloe adds in confession, “I love that Kim is learning this and I am so happy that Kim is finally on board with the follow-through.”