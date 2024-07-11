Kris Jenner reveals her wedding plans with boyfriend Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner reveals her wedding plans with her boyfriend

Kris Jenner might not be rushing to get married with Corey Gamble but she also is not ruling out marriage entirely.



During the July 11 episode of The Kardashians, the 68-year-old media personality met her friends, Faye Resnick and Kathy Hilton, for a shopping trip in Beverly Hills, where she filled them in on her upcoming hysterectomy surgery.

The mother of Kim Kardashian explained the situation and grew emotional about losing her ovaries during the episode.

Kathy admitted that she was not expecting to hear this particular news from her friend. "I thought you were gonna tell me you're getting married!" she told Kris, who has been dating Corey since 2014.

Kris let out a laugh and clarified, "I mean, not right this very second!"

Kathy then joked, "I thought you were gonna say six in the morning [tomorrow]. I'm like, 'That's a little early for me to be...'"

"Dressed and ready to go as a bridesmaid," Kris finished her sentence. "I mean, you guys can totally be bridesmaids when I get married. So maybe when I'm 70!"

Kris and 43-year-old Corey first connected in August 2014 in Ibiza when they attended fashion designer Riccardo Tisci's 40th birthday party.

They began dating shortly after, and have been together ever since.

The two tend to keep their romance private, though they often attend red carpet events together, occasionally rave about each other on social media and even put out a holiday card together in 2022.