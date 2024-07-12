Perrie Edwards reveals real reason behind putting off wedding with Alex Oxlade

Perrie Edwards is reportedly putting off her wedding with Alex Oxlade Chamberlain as she’s too busy working on the release of her debut album.

Perrie and Alex got engaged 2 years ago in 2022 and the pair also has a son named Axel.

It is pertinent to mention that the singer said during an Australian radio interview, “I feel like we’ve already planned it. In our minds we know and we talk about it a lot – Alex more so than me actually which is really cute because he wants it to pop off.”

According to Perrie, her fiancé wants a huge party as he wants it to be a big thing.

In regards to the wedding, as per the reports of The Sun, the singer also stated, “I know who I want as bridesmaids and this and that. It’s all kind of set in stone but we haven’t actually planned it yet.”

As far as the wedding plans are concerned, Perrie Edwards revealed that there is a lot going in her life and the pair is waiting for their son, Axel to grow a little older so that he can be a “pageboy.”

According to Daily Mail, Perrie’s debut solo single, Forget About Us got to No.10 in charts however, she is still finishing touches to the record.

The Little Mix also added, “You get one chance and it has to be perfect. I feel like it is done but there’s little tweaks I want to do still. I will get there, it will definitely be pre-order this year I think.”