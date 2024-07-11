 
Meghan Markle set to accompany Prince Harry at controversial event

July 11, 2024

Meghan Markle is expected to accompany Prince Harry as he is set to receive a memorial award in Los Angeles on July 11 despite criticism from public and Pat Tillman's mother, Mary.

The Duke of Sussex's nomination has sparked criticism as well as a petition demanding ESPN rethink its decision, citing Harry's controversial past.

Meanwhile, royal commentator Gareth Russell revealed that the Duchess of Sussex may appear alongside Harry at the now-controversial event to support her husband.

Speaking with GB News, royal expert Gareth Russell dishes on whether or not the mother of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet would be at the event to receive the Pat Tillman Award.

"It's certainly a big celebrity event, and that's, of course, the environment in which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are circulating at the moment,” he said.

"She has accompanied him to events similar to this in the past, so it's possible that she'll be there,” Russell added.

"Certainly, it's a very high-profile event, I imagine, for many in America."

