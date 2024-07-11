Kim talks about people having 'second chances' after meeting Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Kim believes 'people should have second chances' after meeting Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Kim Kardashian hopes Gypsy Rose Blanchard heals after prison reform meeting as the reality star thinks that people should have second chances.

According to People, on the July 11 episode of The Kardashians, Kim and Gypsy met up in New Orleans after Gypsy reached out asking to discuss prison reform.

During that episode, Gypsy opened up about her time in prison and discusses about her life after release and what she wants to accomplish in the future.

Their meeting happened after Gypsy got released from prison in December 2023 after serving more than eight years for the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard in June 2015.

As per the reports of Daily Mail, after the two finally met at the Four Seasons Hotel, Gypsy praised Kim for meeting her and noting that not many people would have taken on the opportunity.

It is pertinent to mention that, Gypsy told the reality star, "I give you massive kudos right now because I think a lot of people are afraid of touching me as a topic, because I'm too controversial.”

Furthermore, Kim brushed off Gypsy's concerns by saying, "When Gypsy posted that she wanted to get into reform work and she wanted to connect, I really wanted to guide her to use her platform to really help people.”

Moreover, Kim agreed that it’s a “controversial subject” and “believes that people should have second chances in life.”

Conclusively, Kim reassures Gypsy and even offers her to introduce Gypsy to her team. Kim even says that she can bring more therapy programs into prison and “change the way system operates.”