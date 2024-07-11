Kylie Minogue releases new single ‘My Oh My' with Bebe Rexha, Tove Lo

Kylie Minogue has released a brand new single My Oh My with Bebe Rexha and Tove Lo, just ten months after winning critical and commercial acclaim for her sixteenth studio album Tension.

After a week of teasing the track on iTunes and Spotify, the 56-year-old singer has finally released latest single via record label BMG.

The song, her first new material since the release of Tension in September 2023, features shared vocals with Rexha and Lo and production by the legendary Steve Mac, whose previous credits include Calvin Harris, Little Mix, Ed Sheeran, One Direction, The Saturdays and P!nk.

Minogue will play her first live show in the UK this year as she returns to London to headline BST Hyde Park on Saturday July 13.



The show promises to feature tracks spanning her 37-year recording career festival.

This year has already seen her named Global Icon at the BRIT Awards, win a Grammy for Best Pop Dance Recording for Tension lead single Padam Padam, attend the exclusive Met Gala, complete her inaugural Las Vegas Residency, perform at WeHo Pride and release Midnight Ride - a collaboration with Orville Peck and Diplo.

The Australian star has amassed sales of over 80 million records worldwide, five billion streams and nine UK Number 1 albums.