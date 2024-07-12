Cardi B looks ravishing at her daughter's lavish birthday bash

Cardi B looks ravishing at her daughter’s birthday bash

Cardi B rang celebrated her daughter Kulture's 6th birthday in lavish style this week.



The Grammy Award-winning rapper treated her 6-year-old daughter to a trip to Paris on a private jet, donning a custom designed gown.

The 31-year-old I Like It rapper gave an insight into the celebrations with an Instagram post on Thursday as she praised her 'beautiful, gentle, amazing daughter.'

Posing for some photos, Kulture looked adorable in an incredible white gown, with a tulle skirt and a dramatic ruffled train.

Meanwhile, Cardi wore a bright pink, oversized T-shirt dress with a pair of quirky heeled, fleece lined boots and a Chanel XXL travel bag in silver, which costs an eye-watering $12,039 (£9,405).



Cardi and Kulture are on the trip with the singer's husband Offset and their son Wave, two. Offset's other daughter, Kalea, nine, who he shares with ex Shya L'amour was also in the French capital with them.

During the trip, the family paid a visit to the zoo, with Cardi sharing the experience on her Instagram Stories, posting a video of a giraffe as she exclaimed, 'Look how huge.'

A follow-up video showed hotel staff bringing out a giant white and pink birthday cake later in the day as everybody sang Happy Birthday.

'Go blow out your candle girl,' Cardi exclaimed as another voice screamed, 'It's beautiful.'