Hoda Kotb flirts with the idea of dating Kevin Costner

Hoda Kotb expressed her interest in dating Kevin Costner.

On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Kotb learned that viewers wanted her and the Yellowstone star to get together.

As a caller asked Kotb how she felt about fans "shipping" her and Costner, Kotb surprisingly responded, "Wait, what?"

Host Andy Cohen explained that viewers wanted the two stars to be a couple, to which Kotb replied, "I have never heard that, not one time."

Co-host Savannah Guthrie teased Kotb, saying, "Well, you heard it now, you up to it?" adding, "Give the people what they want."

"Well, if the viewers want it," Kotb flirtatiously responded facing the camera.

The discussion continued on Wednesday's episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna, where Jenna Bush Hager mentioned that people had been suggesting the match to her as well.

"I actually did know because people were coming up to me on the street, and people were like, ‘You should set up Hoda and Kevin Costner," she said.

Hager playfully noted that she didn't know Kotb and Costner were "flirting behind [her] back."