Photo: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner wanted Violet to 'wait' before mask plea: Report

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s daughter, Violet Affleck, reportedly wanted to voice her struggles related to post COVID-19 conditions.

For those unversed, the daughter of two famous actors, Violet, made a passionate speech and opened up about her post-viral struggles during a discussion COVID-19 precautionary measures at a Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday.

As per an insider privy to Daily Mail, Violet did so because she "is constantly having to defend her mask wearing and, in doing this, she has to discuss her personal health issues over and over.”

“She gets called a hypochondriac, paranoid and other names simply because she is protecting her health, and this was very bothersome to her for years,” they added.

“There were also ridiculous rumors that she was covering her face to avoid having to talk to people who recognize her easily, being she looks just like her famous mom,” the source also mentioned about Jennifer Garner.

The source continued, “By speaking out this gave her the opportunity to stand up for something she believes in and, at the same time, silence everyone’s chatter.”

However, the decision to voice her statements against these rumours was not an immediate one, and Violet’s parents had strict rules for her if she were going to make this plea.

The insider also shared, “She’s wanted to do this for some time, but her parents wanted her to wait until she was 18,” pointing out, “This shows she is choosing this on her own and not doing it because she is told to.”

In addition to this, the source noted, “Her parents support her on whatever she chooses to do and were able to pull some strings to get her in front of the LA County Board of Supervisors.”

Conclusively, the insider remarked, “They are proud of her.”