Kourtney Kardashian shares concern over baby Rocky photos leaking during trip

Kourtney Kardashian shares concern over baby Rocky photo leaking during trip

Kourtney Kardashian Barker admitted that she feared leaking her baby’s photos during their trip in Australia.



During a recent episode of The Kardashian, the 48-year-old TV personality is getting ready for her trip to Australia with her husband Travis Braker on his tour.

Kourtney is also taking her 7-month-old son, Rocky Thirteen, who was born in November 2023.

In the episode, while chatting to her sister Kim Kardashian, the Lemme founder revealed that she is feeling anxious about the trip.

"It’s the best time to travel with a baby,” Kim said and also shared some tips on how to shield baby Rocky from paparazzi, "You could either have a carrier and cover him or have a stroller when you land and get there.”

Kim threw her concerns and warned Kourtney, "Actually, the paparazzi is brutal, from the moment you land. It’s paparazzi city."

In a confessional, Kourtney said, "I’m starting to get a little bit of anxiety about going to Australia. Rocky hasn’t been seen and in California, there’s a law that if I don’t show the baby’s face, the paparazzi has to blur his image."

She went on to say, "But in Australia supposedly there are no paparazzi laws, so they can take the photo and, you know, sell their image."

"So I think even knowing that we’re going on a plane with a lot of people, I’m just feeling really protective, it’s just a lot to think about,” she added.