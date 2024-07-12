Meghan Markle’s living life in the US like she’s married to the prom king

Meghan Markle has come under fire for living life like she’s a prom queen married to a prom king.

Comments against the Duchess regarding this lifestyle bid has been given by Charlotte Griffiths.

She weighed in on things during her appearance on the Palace Confidential podcast.

During that time she said, “I get the impression that life for Meghan Markle at the moment is a sort of prom event and [Harry] is the prom king and she’s the prom queen and she’s setting up all these events over the years that they can attend together.”

“Although at the Living Legends of Aviation one, she actually didn't turn up with him because a similar controversy had happened before the event and then she didn't go with him.”

Ms Griffiths also admitted, “I'll be very interested to see if this time next week she goes with him. Serena Williams, her great friend, is presenting the award so she may well attend.”

“Life isn't a red carpet event for them to show off their brand, there are some very serious events out there and they are being tin-eared,” she also added before signing off from the entire thing.