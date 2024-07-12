Photo: Khloe Kardashian talks trying Ozempic amid weight loss journey

Khloe Kardashian recently took a trip down the memory lane and talked about her weight loss.

The Good American founder visited the office of an athletic brand to announce her partnership with it during the latest episode of The Kardashians.

Amid this visit, the reality TV star weighed in on her love for workout and declared, “Working out is something that makes me happy.”

The 40-year-old even admitted that she loves “to do something that is this authentic to me, something that I genuinely love, makes my heart so happy.”

Reflecting on her struggles with gaining a healthy weight, the star confessed that she was so desperate to reshape her body that she would have tried the diabetic drug, Ozempic, if that was available at that time.

“When I was bigger, if they had Ozempic, I probably would have tried it, cause I tried any other thing,” she added.

She confessed, "I tried any fad weight loss trend except for the real thing that actually works, and that’s a lifestyle change. So I really want to encourage healthiness, and not about the number on a scale,” noting, “I just think people should be active."

She concluded, "I don’t really care what your size is. You should just be healthy and stronger for yourself.