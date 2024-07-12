Prince Harry, Meghan Markle still have the sand in their knickers

Everything has been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In this piece she touched on the Sussexes changing tides and admitted, “it was this time last year that, for a spell, chatter and noise about the exact state of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s marriage was doing the rounds.”

At the time it was reported that, “such is their independence from each other that the owner of a leading hotel chain in Montecito recently…[said] they have a room set aside for Harry where he occasionally stays on his own.”

The room in question is available in the private Los Angeles members club San Vincente Bungalows and at the time was reported to be his “escape place.”

Ms Elser even referenced the change since then and said, “I am mightily pleased to report that, if the times we have seen Harry and Meghan in public in the 12 months since are anything to go on, then everyone can breathe a massive sigh of relief.”

“This year alone, from Vancouver to Austin to Abuja to Lagos to San Diego, the duke and duchess are still holding hands and beaming at one another like they are fresh off their honeymoon and still have the sand in their knickers to prove it.”

Yet at the same time she also warned, “Still, the last year has solidified what seem to be clear shifts in Sussex Land. Shifts like them increasingly separating their careers and public branding.”

“The teary, sometimes terse, TV times are long over. Harry and Meghan have moved on from their several years of sharing, sharing, sharing, often as a double act, while red, recording lights blinked and blinked some more.”