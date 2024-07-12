 
Meghan Markle's seeing friends turn on her to save themselves

Meghan Markle has been seeing most of her friends from Hollywood run for the hills to save their own brands

July 12, 2024

Meghan Markle has reportedly sparked some major fears among her friend group, as many have started to distance themselves from the Sussexes, amid backlash and bad press.

For those unversed, everything has been brought to light by an inside source close to Heat magazine.

This source in question broke everything down during one of their most recent chats, and was even quoted saying, “with practically every other famous friend distancing themselves from her and Harry, Meghan is understandably worried that their Hollywood network is falling apart, and Bey is the most well-known of the few stars who will still associate with her because “she feels she needs her support to save the Sussex brand.”

On Meghan’s end, she’s “really going for it” and is working to get close to Beyonce’s younger sister Solange. 

