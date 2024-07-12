 
Trouble keeps following Kanye West album 'Vultures 1'

The shocking news comes about 'Vultures 1' after it was removed without notice

July 12, 2024

Kanye West's Vultures 1 faced many hurdles before and after its release, and the latest one comes from Spotify, which removed the album without any explanation.

The removal received zero response from Ye and Ty Dolla $ign, while neither the major streaming service responded to it.

However, later, the album was reinstated on the platform, signalling the move to be a glitch.

But it comes on the heels of Kanye seemingly going for retirement from "professional music."

Rich the Kid was behind the claim as he shared a text that appeared to show his conversation with Ye.

"I'm retiring from professional music. Not sure what else to do," it reads. To which, he seemed to tried his best to convince him on reconsidered his decision.

"Retire? Why? How? The [people] NEED you the music you & Ty & we have made was the BIGGEST STAMP in culture to this date in 2024."

