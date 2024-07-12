Nelly Furtado eyes collaboration with Taylor Swift





Nelly Furtado wants to collaborate with Taylor Swift in a song she wrote.



During an interview with Extra, the 45-year-old singer revealed that she has penned down a song for Swift.

"I have a song for Taylor," Nelly said revealing that the song was produced by Australian EDM artist Dom Dolla, who is a friend to Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce.

"Dom is friends with Travis, so let’s get it poppin'! We want Taylor on it!" she added.

Moreover, the Maneater singer also talked about meeting Swift at the 2023 MTV VMA Awards while presenting her Song of the Year award.

“It kind of surreal for me,” Nelly said while recalling the moment. “I take these long breaks away from music and sometimes I feel like a music librarian trapped in a pop star's body, so every time I come back out from the woods I’m like ‘I’m back from the woods! I'm back from my cave!’ ”

She went on to say, "I meet other artists and they like my music, like a Taylor Swift, it's kind of like, 'Oh f***, that's cool! 'Really, you were singing my song at a party?' You kind of forget that you've been around awhile."

Furtado will drop her new album, 7, in September.