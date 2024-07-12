 
Geo News

Khloe Kardashian's new fancy outfit is a treat for eyes: See pics

Khloe Kardashian looks drop-dead gorgeous in a white crop top with a light blue wash denim

By
Web Desk

July 12, 2024

Khloe Kardashian promotes her expensive clothing brand in coolest outfit
Khloe Kardashian raised the temperature on social media after she dropped her stunning snaps.

The reality TV star flaunted her perfect curves in a busty white crop top with the light blue wash high-rise denim in latest snaps she dropped on Instagram.

The mom-of-two showed off her incredible fashion statement while promoting her Good American brand.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently shared snaps on her account as she modeled her limited edition Khloé Jean, showcasing different styles in every new picture.

The Good American owner mostly chose to keep the focus on her pants, accessorizing only with a few gold rings.

'I’m so excited to announce the limited edition Khloé Jean is officially here and available @goodamerican!! I hope you love them as much as I do,' Khloe wrote in a caption for one of the three Instagram posts she shared.


