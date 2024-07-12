Meghan Markle celebrates impressive launch of lifestyle brand

Meghan Markle is over the moon after her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, saw a remarkable launch with over 100,000 people signing up to purchase her products.



The brand, which was quietly launched on Instagram in March amid royal health scares, has generated significant interest in just four months.

Speaking with Us Weekly, an insider close to Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, revealed that she is "very pleased" with the strong start.

“The rollout for American Riviera Orchard is already off to a strong start. The website has over 100,000 who have signed up to hear about the first products launched,” they said of the initial success.

“Meghan is very pleased with the early interest it has gained,” the insider added.

This comes after Heat Magazine reported that Meghan needs ‘endorsements’ from key Hollywood celebrities, like Kris Jenner, Mindy Kaling, and Kris Jenner, for her brand.

However, the former actor thinks it would be beneficial for her brand if she could get Charles to buy her products.

“Meghan is looking for support wherever she can get it,” they said of Meghan, who debuted American Riviera Orchard three months ago on Instagram, quickly grabbing attention of everyone around the globe.

“Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are at the top of her list, but she’s shooting even higher and would love to get King Charles to give his stamp of approval,” the insider continued.