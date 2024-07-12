 
Prince Harry gets emotional as he receives Pat Tillman Award

Prince Harry said after he accepted the honour “This award belongs to them, not to me”

July 12, 2024

Prince Harry seemingly got emotional as the duke officially received the Pat Tillman Award for Service at this year’s ESPYs Thursday night.

Harry attended the star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles with wife Meghan Markle at his side.

The award ceremony was hosted by Meghan’s close friend Serena Williams.

According to the New York Post, a visibly emotional, Archie and Lilibet doting father was introduced by veterans and past Tillman Award winners.

In his speech, Prince Harry says, “I stand here not as Prince Harry, Pat Tillman Award recipient, but rather a voice on behalf of the Invictus Games Foundation and the thousands of veterans and service personnel from over 20 nations who have made the Invictus Games a reality.

“This award belongs to them, not to me,” said Harry.

The Duke also paid tribute to his 'eternal bond' with Princess Diana as he addressed Pat Tillman's mother while accepting her son's namesake award at the ESPY's.

