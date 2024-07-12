Serena Williams warns Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Meghan Markle’s longtime friend Serena Williams, who hosted the Pat Tillman Award, where Prince Harry was honoured for his service, has issued a subtle warning to the royal couple as they attended the ceremony.



During her opening monologue, Williams said, "It's, well, actually only pretty often that I get to be in a room with actual royalty, and tonight is no exception.

"Prince Harry and Meghan are here. Let's give it up for them."

However, according to USA Today, she warned Archie and Lilibet doting parents, saying “But please, Harry and Meghan, try not to breathe too much tonight. Because this is my night, and I don't want to be overshadowed by the accusations that you guys are taking up too much oxygen, okay?"

Meanwhile, Prince Harry officially received the Pat Tillman Award for Service at this year’s ESPYs Thursday night.

Harry attended the star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles with wife Meghan Markle by his side.