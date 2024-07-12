Natalie Portman leaves onlookers awestruck at 'Lady in the Lake' premiere

Natalie Portman dropped jaws as she appeared at the premiere of the Lady in the Lake premiere in New York City on Thursday.

The Black Swan actress stunned in a strapless mesh mini dress which she wore with a black belt, black corset, and black shorts underlay.

The No Strings Attached actress' look became more fancy as she chose to wear a pair of simple, open-toe, black heels.

Portman's hairduo was styled uniquely as she pulled her hair back into a sleek chignon with a center part and face-framing pieces left out at the front.



The actress, who was last seen in 2023's May December, completed her look with diamond earrings, following a glossy red manicure.

Lady in the Lake, an upcoming AppleTV+ limited series, features Portman in a role of Maddie Schwartz, a 60s housewife living in Baltimore who is stirred by an unsolved murder.

Based on the novel written by local author Laura Lippman, the series focuses on a mother's quest to solve the 1966 disappearance of a young Baltimore girl on Thanksgiving.

Apart from Portman, the crime thriller also stars Moses Ingram, Y'lan Noel, Mikey Madison, Sean Ringgold, Brett Gelman, and Noah Jupe. Lady in the Lake will premiere on Apple TV+ from July 19.