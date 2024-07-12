Prince William marks one year of Homewards programme

Prince William on Thursday attended a special event to mark the first year of Homewards, the Royal Foundation’s five-year programme working to demonstrate that together it is possible to end homelessness, making it rare, brief and unrepeated.



The anniversary event in Lambeth, south London, recognised the extensive work that has taken place since the programme was launched in June 2023.

During his visit, the Prince of Wales spent time with representatives from each of the six Homewards locations, hearing about the work they have done over the past twelve months and what they have chosen to focus on moving forwards.

The event also featured a fireside chat between Homewards advocate, Sabrina Hatton Cohen, and Chris Lynam, a lived-experience advocate from the Sheffield coalition. Their conversation focused on the importance of individuals with lived experience informing new solutions to homelessness.

Finally, William delivered a short speech to thank programme partners, advocates, and representatives from the homelessness, public and business sectors, for their commitment and support.

Prince William says, “The energy and enthusiasm that each individual and organisation is bringing to the programme, and to showing that it is possible to end homelessness in their local area, is inspiring and I know, together, we can do this.”