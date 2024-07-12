Prince Harry being 'hypocritical' again?

Angela Levin, a major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has reacted after the duke received Pat Tillman award for his service following the late hero’s mother Mary Tillman criticism.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, the royal author tweeted, “Harry being hypocritical again?”



She further said, “Mary, the mother of American hero Pat Tillman did not want Harry to take the remembrance award. She felt he wasn't honourable like her son.”

Angela also shared Prince Harry’s remarks, saying “He said, ‘The bond between mother and transcends even the greatest lost," but hangs on to the award.”

Meanwhile, in his speech Prince Harry said: “The truth is, I stand here not as Prince Harry, Pat Tillman Award recipient, but rather a voice on behalf of the Invictus Games Foundation and the thousands of veterans and service personnel from over 20 nations who have made the Invictus Games a reality.

"This award belongs to them, not to me.”