Halsey transforms into Little Mermaid with 'Ariel' transformation

July 13, 2024

Halsey resembled Ariel from The Little Mermaid as she stopped by a recording studio in New York City on Thursday.

The Without Me singer was spotted stepping out of a sleek, black SUV as she made her way across a busy sidewalk.

It is pertinent to mention that the star was wearing a vibrant blue dress made of a satin material as well as pastel, pink lace trim.

Alongside her Little Mermaid look, she chose to wear pink pumps while accessorizing with a pair of dangly earrings.

The star was glammed up and comprised a layer of mascara with purple eye shadow on her eyes and a touch of pink tint which gave her a glow.

Furthermore, Halsey's long, hot pink hair was parted in the middle, and flowed down past her shoulders in light waves, while she smiled and waved the fans in a friendly manner.

Her visit to the recording studio came one month after she confirmed her health battle with lupus and 'a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder.'

In an Instagram post uploaded last month in June, she explained to her followers, “In 2022, I was first diagnosed with Lupus SLE and then a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder.”

