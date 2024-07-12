Sean Diddy Combs' mother rushed to hospital amid son's lawsuit

Sean Diddy Combs' mother Janice has been hospitalised in Miami on complaints of chest pain.



Janice, 83, is expected to be under observation for at least another day while she undergoes testing, TMZ cited a source.

The outlet also reported that Diddy, 54, was also by her side at the Miami-based hospital.

“He’s her comfort in this,” an insider noted. It is still unclear as to what caused her pains.

Sources suspect that Janice is likely stressed from her son’s federal investigation and the various lawsuits.

Janice lives in Miami, but in a separate residence from Diddy’s waterfront estate.

The Bad Boy Records founder is being investigated in several cases of sexual abuse and sex trafficking.

The backlash began with the viral video of Diddy kicking, punching and abusing his ex girlfriend in a hotel corridor, a case that he had resolved within 24 hours of her filing against him.

Several women then spoke up about their abusive encounters with the Sean John founder.

Shortly after the video backlash and mounting cases, Diddy issued an apology video on social media, claiming he was “f***** up at the time.