Adele is set to move back to her 'roots' after living in USA for 2 years

Adele is reported to move back to London after spending two years living in the US.

The Hello singer has been seen back in UK, recently, in the central London last week. However, she could be set to move back for her own good once her Las Vegas residency ends in November.

It is pertinent to mention, The Sun reported that Adele's assistant Rose Moon moved back to the UK a few weeks ago and is currently busy organizing the singer's return too as well.

In regards to the megastar returning home, according to Daily Mail, “Adele is a brit through and through which has inspired her desire to return to her roots.”

Furthermore, Adele is currently on a break from performing to recharge before she heads back to the states to begin her Vegas Weekends With Adele show in October.

According to Daily Mail, as part of her unwinding, the known football fan flew to Dortmund to watch England beat The Netherlands in the Euros semifinal as a hilarious clip of her got viral when she yelled, ‘shut up’ at England’s rowdy crowd.