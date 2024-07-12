Gordon Ramsay’s four adult children move back home

Gordon Ramsay’s family is back to its unconventional ways of living, with their four adult children back under one roof.



The mother-of-five, Tana Ramsey, was sharing how it's like to have all her kids live in the same house during a podcast Postcards From Midlife with Lorraine Candy and Trish Halpin.

Their children Megan, 26, twins, Jack and Holly, 24, Matilda Tilly, 22, Oscar, 5, and Jesse, 8 months, also get their separate bedrooms in the newly-renovated London house.

“They left home, and they’ve all come back,” the cookbook author said of her four kids in their twenties. “They moved out of our house three years ago to renovate.”

“By the time we finished the project and moved back in three weeks ago, everyone has a bedroom again,” she told the hosts. “They’ve all moved home. Holly lives in Nottingham, but she’s always coming back to London and obviously wants a bedroom with her boyfriend [swimmer Adam Peaty].”

Tana said that her youngest Jesse is able to sleep through it all. Since he still spends the night in her bedroom, he’s good at 'sleeping through noise.'

“Luckily when someone’s sneaking in at three in the morning [and] the dog is barking like crazy, doors are slamming, he sleeps.” she added. “They just have to revolve around him really.”