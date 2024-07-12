Everything to know about upcoming ‘Polly Pocket’ movie

Mattel is ready to throw a live-action movie out way after seeing Barbie's multimillion success at the box office.



Details for the next project, Polly Pocket, are out, revealing the Emily In Paris star Lilly Collins as the lead actor.

As per Entertainment Weekly, the film typically revolves around ‘a young girl and a pocket-sized woman who form a friendship.’”

Lily finds it to be “a real dream come true” since she is a superfan of the toy, as per her earlier Instagram post.

As for the director, Mattel and MGM haven't revealed a new director for Polly Pocket just yet after Lena Dunham, who was originally writing and directing the movie, revealed she was no longer part of the project during a July 2024 interview with The New Yorker.

"I’m not going to make the Polly Pocket movie. I wrote a script, and I was working on it for three years," she said, adding that she wants her next movie to be something only she can make.

"And I think Greta managed this incredible feat, which was to make this thing that was literally candy to so many different kinds of people and was perfectly and divinely Greta," she said, praising Greta Gerwig's Barbie.

"And I just—I felt like, unless I can do it that way, I’m not going to do it. I don’t think I have that in me.

Polly Pockets still awaits its official release date, after Lena's previous update from October 2022 where she onfirmed she was wrapping up her second draft of the script.

The movie was announced back in 2021.