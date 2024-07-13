Blake lively jokes about husband Ryan Reynolds' teal suit for his film's event

Ryan Reynolds brought out Peggy, Britain's ugliest dog, for the Deadpool & Wolverine UK Fan Event at the Eventim Apollo.

It is pertinent to mention that while Ryan was dressed in a teal suit on the red carpet, his wife, Blake Lively joked about it on her Instagram stories.

According to People, In regards to Peggy the dog, the star of the new superhero film introduced the unique pooch as 'aka Mary Puppins and aka Dogpool.'

As far as Blake Lively is concerned, she takes it to Instagram while being in a feisty and joking mood, she shared a clip of Ryan with Peggy, along with a message to fans and followers, “SOS. He's trying to get me pregnant again.”

While referring to Ryan, she added below the video of her husband at promotional event for the 34th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and sequel to Deadpool (2016) and Deadpool 2 (2018), “Put the dog that you find adorable in spite of societal K9 expectations away and take off that damn teal suit.”



According to Mail Online, Peggy will star as the furry sidekick of her husband's titular character Deadpool.

Deadpool & Wolverine is scheduled to premiere in theaters in the UK on July 25 and in the US the following day, on July 26.