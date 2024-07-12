Kensington Palace shares latest update on Kate Middleton's health

Kensington Palace shares latest update on Kate Middleton health

Kensington Palace has issued a major update on Kate Middleton’s health as Prince William prepares for major event.



The Mirror claimed that Kensington Palace has confirmed that the future queen will not join Prince William today when he takes to the polo field for his annual charity polo match in Windsor.

The palace further said the event will raise money for causes which the royal couple are passionate about supporting.

Kensington Palace also shared a video on its X, formerly Twitter handle, and revealed about the event.



“Today's Charity Polo Cup is all about supporting causes that make a real difference,” the post reads.

It further says, “One of last year's recipients was Wales Air Ambulance Charity and the impact of the funding they received is already being felt!"

Kate Middleton, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment, attended the event last year and presented William with a trophy and greeting him with a kiss.

The latest update on Kate Middleton’s health comes a day after Prince William attended a special event to mark the first year of Homewards, the Royal Foundation’s five-year programme working to demonstrate that together it is possible to end homelessness, making it rare, brief and unrepeated.