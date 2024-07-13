Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce dedicates her special karaoke award

Travis Kelce dedicates a special award to his girlfriend Taylor Swift as he made sure to show off his vocal skill in a karaoke contest.

The Kelce brothers attended the American Century Championship charity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, Nevada on July 11th, Thursday.

It is pertinent to mention that, after belting out Whitesnake’s 1982 hit, Here I Go Again, Travis was named the karaoke winner.

After receiving the award, he stated, “This one’s for you Taylor”, as he jumped up and down with excitement and even jokingly pretended to cry on mic.

In regards to the award, Travis then held it up in the air and told the audience, "I love you guys!"



As far the karaoke fun is concerned, this wasn’t the first time Travis showcased his vocals because he also grabbed the microphone while addressing Chiefs fans at the 2024 Super Bowl victory parade in February.

Karaoke aside, Travis has been supporting Taylor as she continues her global Eras Tour.

On Saturday, July 6, the couple was spotted leaving Amsterdam's Johan Cruijff Arena hand-in-hand after the Love Story hitmaker performed her third show at the venue.