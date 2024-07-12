'Mirzapur' breaks all previous records after season three

After season three, Mirzapur has become the most-watched show in India for Amazon Prime Video.



Besides at home, the crime drama has also found a massive audience in international markets, ranking in the top ten list in over 80 countries.

The streamer said the show was watched nearly 100% in India's postcodes on its open weekend.

"The third season of 'Mirzapur' has broken all previous records, including those set by Season 2. This success highlights the strong connection that audiences have with the show's characters, making it a significant part of popular culture and everyday conversation," said Nikhil Madhok, head of India Originals at Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Excel Media producer Ritesh Sidhwani noted, "I am thrilled by the overwhelming response from the audiences, who have helped us grow strength to strength with each season."

"It's their continued love and support, right from the first season, that has made our show a global sensation. This historic success is a result of the hard work, dedication and commitment of our entire team."

Such a reception led Prime Video and Excel Media to start work on the fourth season.

Though the platform and the studio remain mum on the details, it was expected the forthcoming season would further shed light on power tussles, gang wars, and personal grudges among the criminal underworld of northern India.