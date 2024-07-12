Marvel star Scarlett Johansson wants fans to watch original movies

Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson are asking fans to support ' Fly Me To the Moon'

Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson are encouraging people to watch their new original film Fly Me To the Moon.

Channing told fans to watch Fly Me To the Moon even though it doesn’t have any superheroes, referring to the lack of audiences for original films these days.

At the Spain premiere of the film, the Magic Mike star said: “When people start complaining they don’t make original stuff anymore, it’s like, OK, well, have you seen Tar? Have you seen Anatomy of a Fall?”

“I’m like, maybe go try to see something that isn’t a Marvel movie. I love those movies, but I also see the other things,” Tatum admitted.

Marvel star Johansson agreed with her co-star’s opinion, “We're in this transitional time where there's a lot of power in the hands of the audience,” Johansson said.

“If they go and support original ideas, then more of them will get made. It's just the way that it goes, right?” she added.

Johansson continued, “The studios are desperate. It’s a tough business, moviemaking.”

In Fly Me To the Moon, Johansson plays a marketing genius Kelly Jones who’s hired to promote the 1969 Apollo 11 mission to the moon. Tatum on the other hand plays NASA official who cooperates with Kelly, who plans to film a fake moon landing just in case the real one is unsuccessful.